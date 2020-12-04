State: 23 COVID-19 clusters linked to food production and distribution industry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has identified nearly two dozen COVID-19 clusters linked to the food production and distribution industry in the last four months.
In its weekly report issued Thursday, the state Department of Health said the size of the clusters varied, but at least one of them involved 26 cases.
The state said a lack of social distancing was mostly to blame, specifically not wearing masks while hanging out during breaks and carpooling to and from work.
These trends were found as possible factors in 14 clusters involving this industry.
Health officials said it was difficult to obtain timely and accurate contact tracing details because some businesses refused to give names and contact information for the workers. That led to more infections in the workplace.
The DOH has been issuing weekly cluster reports in an effort to increase transparency and provide valuable health information to the public.
