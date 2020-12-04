Open House: 1 BD, 1 BA unit in Kakaako and starter home in Makiki

First up, Waihonua is in the heart of Kakaako and just a block away from Ala Moana Shopping Center. Enjoy the beautiful mountain and city views on the cool side of the building in this 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit complete with a parking stall and storage locker. The unit features floor to ceiling windows, electric window coverings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. The building is also pet friendly and offers resort style amenities including an infinity pool, private movie theater, fitness center, a BBQ dining pavilion, and 24-hour security.