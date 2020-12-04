Obama’s old Punahou jersey sells at auction for a record $192,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Barack Obama’s 1979 Punahou basketball jersey has been sold at auction for $192,000.
That’s a record auction price for a high school jersey.
The previous world record was set a year ago when LeBron James’ jersey was sold at $187,500.
Obama wore the Number “23” jersey during his senior year at Punahou School in 1979.
The team went on to win the state basketball championship. The jersey also came with the yearbook.
