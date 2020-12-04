Maui County Council ousts prosecutor amid hostile work environment allegations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui County Council has voted unanimously to relieve Maui Prosecutor Don Guzman of his duties following hostile work environment allegations.
The allegations date back to 2015.
They include instances of yelling, slamming his hands on desks and throwing a chair against a wall.
Guzman denied being violent but admitted he raised his voice.
He blamed his outbursts on a diabetic problem and workplace stresses brought on by the pandemic.
