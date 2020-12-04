Many of Hawaii’s unemployed struggle through holidays while waiting for benefits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s unemployment crisis continues and with the holidays fast approaching, many families are really hurting.
Some say they are still waiting on any kind of payment from the state’s labor department.
There is some positive news: The number of new weekly initial unemployment claims fell by almost 700, which is a sign things are improving and some people are going back to work.
More than 86,000 claims have been filed under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program — or PEUC — the federal extension after exhausting regular unemployment. That number will rise as many claimants are still waiting to get that money.
Another big portion of the total claims that have been filled are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — PUA — claims, support for those who owned their own business or worked as an independent contractor.
Gina Dibartolomeo owns and operates a charter fishing business on the Garden Isle: Go Fish Kauai. Her business relies almost completely on tourism and has been hit hard by the pandemic.
She was receiving PUA money but did end up taking a part-time job to make ends meet. But that was only for eight weeks. When that work ended, she tried to file again for PUA, understanding that she wouldn’t be able to claim those weeks when she was working.
Instead, when she logged in, she saw the state had asked for all of her PUA money back. Now, she’s on the hook for $18,000.
“I keep hearing we’re all in this together. We’re not. We all wear masks and wash our hands and social distance, but we are all not getting paychecks and it’s not because we don’t want to work,” Dibartolomeo said. “That’s why my son left. There’s no jobs here.”
Dibartolomeo added her business has been severely impacted by Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s decision to opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program, essentially shutting down tourism for the county once again.
Dibartolomeo said she is working with her state representatives and senators to get help, but any of her attempts to get assistance through the virtual call center haven’t yielded results.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.