Mauna Loa sees a magnitude-4.1 quake as dozens of smaller temblors rattle Kilauea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A magnitude-4.1 earthquake beneath Mauna Loa’s northwest flank shook parts of Hawaii Island on Friday morning, but there was no tsunami threat, officials said.
According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the quake struck around 7:45 a.m. and was centered about 14 miles east-northeast of Honaunau-Napoopoo roughly 3 miles below sea level.
HVO scientists said the quake had no apparent effect on Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.
This comes as scientists continue to track clusters of quakes below Kilauea’s summit.
HVO said more than 80 quakes were detected between Sunday and Monday. On Wednesday, scientists measured more than 220 earthquakes at a rate of up to 12 per hour.
The largest was a magnitude-3, but most were less than magnitude-1.
Few people have reported feeling the shaking.
Scientists said the clusters of shallow quakes do not mean an eruption is imminent, but they will continue to monitor for any changes to the volcanoes.
