HPD searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Kapiolani Blvd. store

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at Mas Liquor and Tobacco on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.
The store said the men held an employee at gunpoint and then fled with a bag of cash.
Surveillance video showed one of them pointing a gun as they walked out.
Police said the two men are still on the run.
Anyone who has further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
