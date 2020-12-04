Hawaii Strong: At Tanioka’s, the pandemic has impacted everything except the long lines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most everyone who visits Tanioka’s knows exactly what they want.
“Fresh poke, the okazuya, the desserts, everything about here is really great,” says Janel Jo Naputi-Flores. “Everything is fresh, like their spicy ahi poke is really fresh. It’s delicious.”
Even during the pandemic, there’s still a line that stretches out the door ― but it’s because crowds are now spaced 6-feet apart, it feels even longer.
Despite the lines, this 42-year family establishment is in the middle of a struggle.
”This is our toughest year we’ve had ever, like everybody else,” says Justin Tanioka.
While customers still head to the store for Tanioka’s specialities, COVID-19 has decimated the company’s catering calendar. No large gatherings has meant a 40% drop in business.
”It affects everybody, from funerals to graduations to weddings to company parties, celebrations, all that,” says Tad Yamakawa, the retail division manager at Tanioka’s. “We understood it needed to stop for the public’s health and such but at the same time, it really impacted our business.”
To survive, Tanioka’s laid off roughly 100 employees and reduced hours of operation. Despite being allowed to stay open, they decided twice that they had to shut down anyway.
”We tried running it limited and less labor, but yet getting our employees their hours, but it just wasn’t working,” Justin Tanioka said. “So we had to shut down at the end of March. It was not only for financial, but for safety too.”
Before the coronavirus, a longtime Tanioka’s signature was the rush for sashimi orders during the holidays. With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, they already know they’ll need to make adjustments.
”This holiday season will look a lot different than our normal. Usually it’s kind of like organized chaos,” Tanioka says. “The store is full. The outside is full. Pickup line is full, but this year because of the social distancing, I think we are gonna have to limit what we do.”
Another change is that Tanioka’s is offering individual bento service to its clients in place of large buffets. And even though the pandemic was raging, one thing Tanioka’s didn’t shutdown was giving back.
The family usually hosts an annual charity golf tournament, but instead, this year, they raised money to feed Hawaii’s frontline workers and donated 3,800 meals to health employees.
