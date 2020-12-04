Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID-19 fatalities, pushing death toll from virus to 256

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 10 additional COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the state to 256.
Seven of the fatalities were on the Big Island while the remaining three were on Oahu.
The seven on the Big Island were nursing home residents who died in October. They ranged in age from their 60s to their 80s, the state Health Department said.
The three Oahu deaths, meanwhile, all occurred more than two weeks ago and all of them were men. One was in the 30- to 39-year-old age range, one was between 50 and 59 and the third was over 80.
Meanwhile, 106 new COVID-19 infections were reported.
The new cases push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 18,290. Of those, 1,300 have been reported in the last 14 days.
Of the new infections Friday:
- 73 were on Oahu
- 15 on Maui
- 11 on the Big Island
- Three on Kauai
- And four residents diagnosed out-of-state
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 15,613 total cases
- 1,045 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,166 required hospitalization
- 195 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,623 total cases
- 111 cases in the last 14 days
- 80 required hospitalization
- 41 deaths
Maui
- 579 total cases
- 102 cases in the last 14 days
- 63 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 18 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 119 total cases
- 32 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 232 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
