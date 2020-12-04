Hanauma Bay has reopened to the public, but if you plan to go be prepared for a long wait

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beachgoers had to wait in line for hours Friday to get into Hanauma Bay because of the new COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Two days after reopening, crowds of people flocked to Hanauma Bay to get a glimpse of the now-thriving nature preserve.
With the city only allowing 30 people into Hanauma Bay every 15 minutes, visitors like Anthony Villarreal and Lilliana Wesar from Texas said they were told that there was no parking at the nature preserve and had to wait in line instead.
Villarreal and Wesar said they waited in line for nearly two and a half hours.
“It was pretty crowded there wasn’t really any social distancing,” said Villarreal.
However, the Garcia Family got lucky.
They were allowed into the parking lot after an hour and a half of circling around the area.
“We parked inside but they closed it every ten minutes so only 30 cars can come in at a time,” said Sofia Garcia of Kailua. “So, you had to get in there right at that window because you would miss the entrance and would have to come back around.”
Nathan Serota, of the city Parks and Recreation Department, said vehicles are being turned away because of the limit on the number of people entering the park.
“We ask for patience for people who are waiting to come in and again a lot of the procedures are a part of the pilot reopening, so we’ll look to tweak those as we go along,” said Serota.
Steve Depaoli, a former docent of the bay, commends the city for limiting the number of visitors to 720 per day and closing on Mondays and Tuesdays.
But he said making visitors have to parking elsewhere is unsafe.
“What’s happened in the past when it’s gotten really crowded, they’ll park at the lookout and then walk across Kalanianaole and there’s a good chance somebody’s going to get hit,” said Depaoli.
Depaoli is among those who supports an online reservation system to reduce the number of visitors and protect the bay’s ecosystem, which some guests feel would also help address the long lines.
“I think that would definitely be helpful because like coming early and having to wait three hours I heard people waiting three hours like that’s not really fair,” said Garcia.
Serota said they are still looking into the online reservation system.
