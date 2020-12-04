Grand Hyatt, Kauai’s largest private employer, to close its doors for the rest of the year

Grand Hyatt, Kauai’s largest private employer, to close its doors for the rest of the year
The Grand Hyatt in Poipu said it is closing down Dec. 7 and won't reopen until 2021. (Source: Grand Hyatt/Facebook)
By HNN Staff | December 4, 2020 at 5:10 PM HST - Updated December 4 at 5:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa is closing its doors next week after the island’s decision to opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program for visitors.

The resort said it will remain closed through Dec. 31 and has not set a 2021 date to reopen.

The Grand Hyatt, located in Poipu, is Hawaii’s largest private employer.

We continue to sail the uncharted waters of 2020. Sadly, but for the wellbeing of our guests, staff and community, we...

Posted by Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa on Friday, December 4, 2020

In a statement, the resort said it will be “temporarily suspending operations ... due to new county travel restrictions requiring a 14-day mandatory quarantine for incoming residents and visitors.”

Grand Hyatt said it will not operate as a “resort bubble.”

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.