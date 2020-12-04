Grand Hyatt, Kauai’s largest private employer, to close its doors for the rest of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa is closing its doors next week after the island’s decision to opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program for visitors.
The resort said it will remain closed through Dec. 31 and has not set a 2021 date to reopen.
The Grand Hyatt, located in Poipu, is Hawaii’s largest private employer.
In a statement, the resort said it will be “temporarily suspending operations ... due to new county travel restrictions requiring a 14-day mandatory quarantine for incoming residents and visitors.”
Grand Hyatt said it will not operate as a “resort bubble.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.