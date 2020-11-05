Forecast: Surf on its way down, winds remain steady into Tuesday

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds kick off our work week! Moderate trade winds with brief passing windward showers will remain through Tuesday. Light winds over the smaller islands is in store Wednesday through Thursday while trade winds remain over the Big Island. State wide trade wind weather is expected from Friday through the weekend. Expect clouds and a few showers over island interior sections during lighter wind periods with cooler nighttime and morning temperatures. During trade winds, expect passing windward and mountain showers with brief showers over leeward locations.
Let’s talk surf: The current large northwest swell will gradually subside over the next day or so. A reinforcing north-northwest swell is anticipated Tuesday, peaking Tuesday night. It may extend advisory- level surf for the north and west shores beyond Tuesday afternoon. No new significant northwest to north swells are expected for the rest of the work week. However, a moderate size swell from the northwest may begin filling in by Saturday night into Sunday.
Surf along east facing shores will be in the small to medium range the first half of the week, then remain small during the second half as the trade winds ease. East-facing shores will see an increase in wind-driven surf by the weekend as trade winds return. For the south facing shores, a small bump is expected Tuesday from an out-of-season, long-period southwest swell. It is expected to peak Wednesday then subside through the rest of the week.
Have a beautiful and safe week and enjoy December in Hawaii!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.