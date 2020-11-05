Forecast: Large swells and back to slower winds

Let’s talk surf: The large northwest swell that peaked Wednesday will continue to fade. Wave Watch III is showing another northwest swell moving down the island chain quickly Saturday that may bring surf along exposed shores near High Surf Advisory level. Long- period forerunners from another northwest swell is anticipated to fill in early Sunday which may drive surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores well above warning levels (XL category). This northwest swell should drop below the advisory levels by midweek.