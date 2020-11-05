Forecast: Large swells and back to slower winds

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you are hoping to put up the holiday lights this weekend- it is looking good on the weather front! Trade winds will increase on Friday before dropping off again Saturday. Light and variable winds this weekend over the smaller islands will give way to increasing trade winds Monday. Passing windward showers are expected with some reaching leeward locations.
Let’s talk surf: The large northwest swell that peaked Wednesday will continue to fade. Wave Watch III is showing another northwest swell moving down the island chain quickly Saturday that may bring surf along exposed shores near High Surf Advisory level. Long- period forerunners from another northwest swell is anticipated to fill in early Sunday which may drive surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores well above warning levels (XL category). This northwest swell should drop below the advisory levels by midweek.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small over the weekend, then trend up slowly next week as the trades fill in locally and upstream of the islands.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south- southwest energy moving through.
Have a beautiful and safe week and enjoy December in Hawaii!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.