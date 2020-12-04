Forecast: Breezy trade winds to ease over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen through the rest of tonight, becoming rather breezy Friday before dropping off again Saturday. Light and variable winds this weekend over the smaller islands will give way to increasing trade winds Monday. Expect a boost in trade showers with these trades. This shower band is expected to reach eastern Maui by sunrise Friday, then onto Molokai and Oahu Friday afternoon. The moisture weakens upon leaving Oahu early Friday evening, but it will still give a boost of trade showers for Kauai late Friday night.