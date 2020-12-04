DOH shortens isolation guidance, but traveler quarantine rule remains the same

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Health Department on Friday changed its quarantine recommendations for anyone exposed to COVID-19, saying they need only self-isolate for 10 days.
That’s down from 14 days ― and based on new guidance from the CDC.
Health Department officials said the change doesn’t impact the state’s quarantine mandate for travelers. Trans-Pacific passengers must still complete a 14-day quarantine if they fail to receive a negative COVID-19 result before departure for the islands.
And everyone who travels to Kauai is required to quarantine ― regardless of testing.
In announcing the new guidance, state Health Department Director Elizabeth Char said the shorter quarantine is aimed at balancing the health needs of the community with the mental health impacts of extended isolation. “We’ll continue to closely monitor the evolving science for information that would warrant a reconsideration of these recommended options,” she said, in a news release.
The change, however, is likely to trigger confusion about who needs to quarantine and for how long.
Complicating things, the Health Department said its 10-day guidance comes with caveats:
- Those living in congregate settings, such as nursing homes or shelters, should continue to quarantine for 14 days;
- Anyone who is self-isolating should not leave quarantine if they have symptoms;
- And daily symptom monitoring is a must through day 14, not day 10.
The Health Department also urged anyone exposed to COVID-19 to consistently use a mask, even after leaving quarantine, and practice hyper-hygiene.
