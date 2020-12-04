‘Bows set to take on San Jose St. for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy this Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are set to take on San Jose State this weekend, in a surprise home game after health restrictions in California moved the game to Aloha Stadium.
UH will now have some home field advantage, this season the ‘Bows have played well whenever they’re in the Metal Mecca, coming in with immense pride in defending their home turf, according to wide receiver Melquise Stovall.
“Anybody who comes into our home stadium, it’s dog time, so you know we come in there with a certain mindset that if anybody steps in, we take what’s ours and send them home with nothing in hand, empty handed,” Stovall told reporters. “So that’s our mentality and that’s what we’re doing going forward.”
That mentality is shared team wide, says lineback Isaiah Tufaga, who thinks that when the team is on the same page they can win any game.
“Every week is a new week, we just come in with the same common goal and that’s to just get a win.” Tufaga said. “At the end of the day that’s what it’s all about , no selfishness on the team, we just want to win.”
The Spartans are coming into Saturday’s match up undefeated, although they’ve only played four games this season due to their last two games being canceled for COVID concerns.
Nevertheless, the ‘Bows will have a chance to spoil another perfect season, while also holding on to the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, a piece of hardware the team can’t afford to lose after losing the Paniolo Trophy to Wyoming, according to safety Kai Kaneshiro.
“It’s honestly really important to us, you know losing the Wyoming one hurt us and I think last year that was the first time I held up two, It was that trophy after beating San Jose, so yeah it’s going to be important to keep this one here.”
The Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy was created last season in memory of the late-great coach Dick Tomey, who left an immense mark on both programs.
The ‘Bows are set for an afternoon game in Halawa this Saturday, with kick off set for 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time — the game will be available on pay-per-view.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.