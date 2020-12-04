Amid ongoing fiscal crisis, proposed cuts to special education worry parents and educators

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools are bracing for a 9% cut to special education funds, and parents and teachers alike say that will have a direct impact on students.
The state Education Department was tasked with presenting a proposal with a 10% cut in the biennium budget given the state’s ongoing fiscal crisis. According to schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto, the department will be dealing with a $264 billion loss starting July 1.
But many are urging the DOE to look for ways to shield students from the funding reductions ― something the superintendent says they’ve tried to do as much as possible.
Durrah Watson, a father of two children with autism, said special needs programs are “critical.”
“If the program gaps, the children digress and all the work that the special needs teachers have done almost goes away. It’s very, very difficult,” he said.
Keevan Matsumoto is a special education teacher at Kaimuki High School. He said special needs programs have dealt with cuts before, but have always been able to take the punches.
“We have been flagged every every year,” he said.
“It’s a sad thing. But I like to look at it from the opposite side. It gives us an opportunity to be innovative, and what we do is stretch the resources that we have at the school level. "
He teaches Maelia Carter’s son, Chase, who suffers from epilepsy. His mother said his condiction has affected his cognitive development.
“We’re certainly supportive of the program,” Maelia Carter said. “I can only hope and pray that the Board of Education, the superintendent, our governor and our Legislature really look into this.”
