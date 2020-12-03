Wisdom the albatross is at least 69. And this year, she’s back at Midway to incubate an egg.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The world’s oldest known banded bird in the wild is back at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument and about to become a new mother again.
Wisdom, a moli or Laysan albatross that’s at least 69 years old, is now incubating a newly laid egg.
Since at least 1956, Wisdom has returned to raise chicks at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Memorial.
And Wisdom’s not a single mom. She’s taking turns incubating her egg with partner Akeakamai. In fact, Wisdom and her mate have met on Midway Atoll to lay and hatch an egg every year since 2006.
Researchers believe Wisdom has laid 30 to 36 eggs in her lifetime.
Every year, millions of albatrosses head to Midway Atoll to nest and raise their young.
Nearly 70% of the world’s moli rely on Midway. In addition to albatrosses, over 20 different bird species live on Midway Atoll.
“Every year that Wisdom returns, she is rewriting what we know about albatross longevity and inspiring the next generation,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Monument Superintendent Jared Underwood.
“Wisdom helps us better understand how long these birds live and how often they breed.”
