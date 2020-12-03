United bans Kauai couple who boarded plane knowing they were COVID positive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai couple who police say boarded a plane after testing positive for COVID-19 have now been banned from flying on United Airlines.
Kauai police say Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson knew they had the virus before flying home to Hawaii from San Francisco but boarded the flight anyway.
The Wailua couple were traveling with their 4-year-old child.
They were arrested for reckless endangering, and released after posting bail.
United Airlines is now investigating the incident and says all customers are required to complete a “ready to fly” checklist, acknowledging they have not been diagnosed with the virus in the last 14 days.
