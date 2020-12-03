Trump approves funding extension for COVID-19 assistance from Hawaii National Guard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Trump administration has approved a funding extension that will allow the Hawaii National Guard to continue assisting the state with COVID-19 response efforts, including contact tracing, testing and, eventually, vaccine distribution.
The extension is through March 31.
The governor had asked for the extension and Hawaii’s congressional followed up with an additional request. It’s costing about $8.5 million to fund the National Guard’s COVID-19 response.
Under the extension, the state will be responsible for about 25% of that.
Hawaii is among 47 states to get the funding extension.
