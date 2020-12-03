Slower winds before the breezy trade winds return this weekend!

Good Wednesday evening. Happy Hump Day!
We are definitely the envy of the nation with pleasant weather!
Winds will remain light on into Friday as high pressure lies far northeast of the area. Clouds and showers will tend to favor the afternoon and evening hours especially over interior areas. Trade winds will gradually make a return late Friday and continue on into early Sunday as high pressure passes by to our north. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas. Winds will become light again early next week as high pressure moves off to the northeast of the area.
Surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores for the next several days as north-northwest swell gradually fades. New swells arriving from the north-northwest are expected to overlap this weekend, potentially warranting a High Surf Advisory by Sunday. These swells will trend downward Monday and Tuesday, with potential for a long-period northwest swell to build Wednesday. Increased trade winds over the weekend will lead to rough and choppy surf along east facing shores, while a long-period southwest swell will provide small surf to south facing shores the next day or two.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive! Have a wonderful week.
