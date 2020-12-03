PODCAST: Finding strength at your lowest point, with local author Liane Chong

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bring out the tissue box and get ready for an emotional journey with Liane Chong, the author of a new book titled Hope Inspires Strength.
Liane shares with the ‘Muthaship’ how she overcame insurmountable odds and back-to-back tragedies, including the sudden death of a family member and an unexpected outcome following the birth of her second child.
Despite the hardships, Liane decided to succeed ― and she is now thriving as a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker. Liane hopes her story will help others realize one thing: No matter what challenges you face, you can survive setbacks in life and come out stronger.
