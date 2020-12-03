A new podcast is aimed at enhancing your Geminids meteor shower experience

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Skygazers are in for a treat next week as the Geminids meteor shower is expected to light up the night sky.
The meteor shower will peak on Dec. 13 till the 14th with the late night and early morning hours being best for viewing.
Haleakala Park officials are hoping to be the perfect companion for the show in light of pandemic safeguards and distancing guidelines.
Their new podcast “Gifts of the Geminids” has been released ahead of the astronomical show.
The program covers what causes meteor showers and our fascination behind them.
“This podcast is a way for our night sky program to go beyond the park borders,” said Night Sky Park Ranger Laurel McKenzie. “We want to connect people with their night skies while taking pandemic precautions at home.”
Those on Maui can still enter the park to view the meteor shower from scenic points and parking lots. The park is undergoing a phased reopening and those in attendance will need masks or face coverings in alignment with state regulations.
For more information on the podcast and tips for best meteor shower viewing, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.