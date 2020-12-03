New program aims to prevent foster youth from falling into homelessness when they ‘age out’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Potts was just 9 years old when he went into foster care. When he turned 18, he “aged out” of the program.
He remembers how frightening it was.
“I was worried about after that where I was going to be living because I would just be on my own,” he said.
Brooke Ward of Hale Kipa’s Independent Living Program helped Potts find housing. It wasn’t easy getting a place he could afford.
“We had to work really hard to get him into a place where he could be settled,” she said. “It was very stressful for him.”
Statistics show 1 in 4 youth become homeless after they transition out of foster care.
To help counter that, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development now gives states housing vouchers through its Foster Youth to Independence Initiative or FYI.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for our young adults,” Ward said.
An FYI voucher limits how much of a recipient’s income must be used for rent and helps make up the difference.
“They can live wherever they choose as long as the voucher is accepted,” Ward said.
The three-year program gives youth exiting foster care time to prepare to pay full rent on their own.
“I fell that without it I would have struggled with living in a place like Hawaii,” Potts said.
Under the Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Services and the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, Hale Kipa and other non-profits around the state now have more housing options for kids leaving foster care.
That includes HUD’s vouchers.
“To fill the gaps that it’s filling with our other housing programs has made a huge difference,” Ward said.
Hale Kipa is in the process of awarding the 25 vouchers it received from HUD.
Potts’ voucher helps him pay rent on a studio apartment in Kakaako. He has a job and hopes to attend the University of Hawaii.
After spending much of his life moving between foster homes, he’s happy to finally have a comfortable place he can call his own.
“It is quite nice to live by myself, knowing that all I have to do is pay the bills and that’s it,” he said.
