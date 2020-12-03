Median price for single-family home on Oahu increased 11% in November

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The median price of a single-family on Oahu rose in November as prospective homebuyers offered over asking price in nearly half of transactions.
Locations, a real estate firm, said that the median price for a single-family home on Oahu in November was $877,500. That’s up 11% from a year ago. The median condo price was up 2% to $425,000.
The median price means that half of homes went for above that while half went for below it.
Locations President and CEO Jason Lazzerini said a competitive market is driving up prices. And he thinks home sales and prices could continue to rise into 2021, despite the slow economy overall.
The firm reported that Oahu single-family homes were on the market for a median of just 11 days in November. That’s an all-time low, which means homes are being snapped up quickly.
