High surf warning downgraded to advisory, but subsiding surf still dangerous

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has downgraded a high surf warning for north and west shores of most of the islands to a high surf advisory, but cautions that the large waves are still causing dangerous beach conditions.
The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for the north and west shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui.
A high surf advisory was also cancelled for the west-facing shores of the Big Island.
Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet are forecast Thursday afternoon for north-facing shores, lowering to 12 to 18 feet overnight.
Beach goers can still expect strong breaking waves, a dangerous shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.
The lower surf may not last long. Forecasters expect another northwest swell to push surf to warning levels again by late Sunday into Monday.
