Here’s how to vote in this year’s virtual ‘Ohana’s Got Talent’ show

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is encouraged to vote in a virtual holiday talent show through Ohana Pacific.
The “Ohana’s Got Talent” show is an annual tradition at the health care management company.
Contenders are putting their own spin on classic Christmas songs.
The public can vote online by “liking” their favorite video. They have until Dec. 6 before voting closes.
The winner will be announced a virtual Christmas party for all Ohana Pacific facilities on Dec. 19.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.