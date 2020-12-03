Hawaii reports 144 new COVID-19 cases; 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two additional fatalities, both on Oahu.
One of those who died was a woman 80 or older who had been hospitalized. The second was a man in the 70- to 79-year-old age group. He has also been in a hospital at the time of his death.
The death toll from the virus in Hawaii now stands at 246.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell noted that of the 118 new infections on Oahu, 38 are from Waiawa Correctional Facility. He noted the broader community uptick is worrisome exactly a week after Thanksgiving.
The new cases push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 18,186. Of those, 1,288 have been reported in the last 14 days.
In addition to the cases on Oahu, the new infections include:
- 14 on Maui
- Seven on the Big Island
- Two on Kauai
- And three residents diagnosed out-of-state
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 15,540 total cases
- 1,041 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,159 required hospitalization
- 192 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,613 total cases
- 114 cases in the last 14 days
- 79 required hospitalization
- 34 deaths
Maui
- 565 total cases
- 102 cases in the last 14 days
- 63 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 18 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 116 total cases
- 30 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 228 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
