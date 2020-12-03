Hawaii Foodbank Kauai asks for donations as supply runs low

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heading into the holiday season, the Hawaii Foodbank is in dire need of food donations on Kauai.
Right now, the warehouse only has an 8-day supply of food. Ideally, they like to have a 20-day supply on hand.
But statewide, food banks have been challenged as the need for food assistance has skyrocketed amid the pandemic.
Organizers are kindly asking for either monetary or canned good donations.
Since mid-march alone, the Hawaii Foodbank Kauai has distributed more than 1.7 million pounds of food.
