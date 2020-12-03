Grand jury indicts man in ‘heinous’ attack at Honolulu apartment building

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted a Honolulu man in the brutal attack of an Oahu woman fighting her life.
The indictment charges Michael Hirokawa with attempted murder, sex assault and kidnapping.
Hirokawa was arrested Nov. 21 at his Capitol Place apartment after the victim was found nude and bleeding profusely in the building’s elevator.
Hirokawa was released from jail two days later after posting $500,000 bail.
Following his indictment, the state Attorney General’s Office requested a no bail grand jury bench warrant for Hirokawa. The court denied it and instead scheduled a hearing on the matter.
“This was a heinous act of sexual violence and our department will vigorously prosecute it,” said state Attorney General Clare Connors, in a news release.
This story will be updated.
