Former Mililani quarterback McKenzie Milton plans to transfer from Central Florida

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Mililani quarterback McKenzie Milton announced on Thursday, that he will be transferring from the University of Central Florida.
Milton took to social media to make the announcement, thanking the UCF fanbase for the memories he made in Orlando.
“Knight Nation, I will be forever indebted to you.” Milton wrote. “Knight Nation, I love you all and thank you for your love and support through the good and bad times.”
The former Trojan is leaving an impressive mark on the program, his most memorable one being in 2017, when he led the Knights to a perfect 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl win over Auburn on New Year’s Day — only two years after the program went 0-15.
The following season, Milton would go down with a severe leg injury that would end his junior year and ultimately end his playing career with UCF.
The injury would sideline him for two years, but in the fall of 2020 he was fully cleared by his doctors to play football again — the end of a long journey for the 23-year-old.
Once cleared, Milton jumped at the chance to take over the scout team quarterback position, using it to help his teammates prepare for their schedule of opponents.
During his absence under center, fellow Mililani alumni Dillon Gabriel took over as the starting quarterback, throwing for 59 touchdowns in his college career and over 3,000 passing yards in this season alone — the best in college football this year.
Milton threw for over 8,000 yards and 72 touchdowns, while on the ground he amassed 1,078 yards and 20 touchdowns during his tenure in Orlando. The Kapolei native leaves the program as a graduate transfer, giving him one year left of NCAA eligibility.
For the Knights, they finished the 2020 regular season with a 6-3 record, making them eligible for a Bowl Game.
