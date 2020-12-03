Former Hilo correctional officer pleads guilty to assaulting inmate, then trying to cover it up

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting an inmate and then trying to cover it up.
The U.S. Department of Justice said 29-year-old Jordan DeMattos pinned an inmate on the ground and then punched, kneed and kicked him dozens of times.
The inmate suffered a broken jaw, nose and eye socket, officials said.
DeMattos said he and the other officers covered up the incident with a fake story to justify their use of force.
DeMattos faces up to 35 years in prison.
“Together, a uniform, title, and authority to secure a state facility are not a license to victimize,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price for the District of Hawaii, in a statement.
“My office is committed to vindicating the rights of all citizens by enforcing the law — which includes holding those charged with safeguarding correctional facilities accountable for assaulting the inmates housed within them.”
The three other officers have pleaded not guilty. Their trial is set to begin in March.
