Forecast: Trade winds return as the XL swell backs down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light trade winds will be gaining strength today as a new surface high passes north of the islands Friday. As the high passes rapidly north of the islands, it will generate a brief period of moderate to locally strong trades across the main Hawaiian Islands between Friday and Saturday morning. Trade winds will then give way to light and variable winds late in the weekend as a front approaches the islands from the northwest. Trade winds return on Monday as the front stalls and dissipates north of Kauai.
The large northwest swell currently impacting the Hawaiian waters has peaked and quickly trending down. Surf along exposed coasts could briefly dip below the advisory levels Friday, then trend back up slightly and hover around the advisory levels over the weekend as a new northwest swell arrives. Long-period forerunners should arrive late Sunday, then peak early Monday driving surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores well above warning levels
