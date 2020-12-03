Forecast: Trade winds return as the XL swell backs down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light trade winds will be gaining strength today as a new surface high passes north of the islands Friday. As the high passes rapidly north of the islands, it will generate a brief period of moderate to locally strong trades across the main Hawaiian Islands between Friday and Saturday morning. Trade winds will then give way to light and variable winds late in the weekend as a front approaches the islands from the northwest. Trade winds return on Monday as the front stalls and dissipates north of Kauai.