Hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized from Makiki home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people have been arrested after police seized hundreds of pounds of fireworks at a Makiki home.
The fireworks were found when police were called to the home because of an argument.
“They found the two individuals that were arguing, but while they were there they saw a launch tube and aerial fireworks,” said deputy Police Chief John McCarthy.
Sheri Shimizu, 37, and Allan Badua, 35 were arrested for illegal possession of fireworks but were later released pending further investigation.
“There’s more work to be done and follow up to be done on the case to determine whether they are charged or not at a later date,” said McCarthy.
Badua was arrested in 2018 for possession and use of aerial fireworks, but charges were dropped.
“It’s just a very difficult case to prove,” McCarthy said.
But the seizure underscores a perennial problem on Oahu: Illegal fireworks that start going off in November and don’t stop until February.
The president of the Oahu Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals wants to remind residents that illegal fireworks are not only a nuisance, but can be harmful to pets.
“They trigger seizures that are life threatening in dogs,” said Stephanie Ryan. “Animals run through the streets, get hit by cars or are never found.”
Terrence Kino, whose girlfriend lives next door to the house where the fireworks were seized, is happy to see police cracking down.
“That’s pretty dangerous to have that in an unsecured storage area because it could go up at any times. It’s unstable,” Kino said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.