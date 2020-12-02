Big Island police search for suspect after shooting leaves man hospitalized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a gunman that left a man hospitalized on the Big Island.
The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Papaikou Solid Waste Transfer Station outside of Hilo.
The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment, but the man’s conditions wasn’t immediately known.
Details on the case were limited, but police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
“We cannot disclose a lot of information about it, but we can say is this: We need the public’s help so if anybody knows about anything that happened out there, we’d appreciate them giving us a call so we can put the pieces together,” Maj. Kenneth Quiocho of the Hawaii County Police Department said.
