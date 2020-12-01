Here’s the list of dates to get your holiday packages into the mail to ensure delivery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just about two weeks away, which means deadlines to mail holiday packages to loved ones are quickly approaching.
Whether you’re sending presents to the other side of the island or the other side of the country, here are the latest suggested dates to get your packages into the mail to ensure they’re delivered by December 25, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
- Mailing Within Hawaii: Dec. 19 (First-Class, Priority) or Dec. 21 (Priority Express)
- From Hawaii to the U.S. Mainland: Dec. 15 (First-Class, Priority) or Dec. 21 (Priority Express)
- From Hawaii to Guam or Saipan: Dec. 11 (First-Class, Priority) or Dec. 18 (Priority Express)
- From Hawaii to American Samoa: Dec. 4 (First-Class, Priority) or Dec. 14 (Priority Express)
- From Hawaii to Military APO/FPO Addresses: Dec. 4 (First-Class, Priority) or Dec. 14 (Priority Express)
- From Hawaii to International Addresses: Dec. 4 (First-Class, Priority) or Dec. 14 (Priority Express)
The dates are not exact, and post office officials say mail that is sent event after the suggested dates could still arrive on time.
USPS Holiday Spokesperson Gaye Ibara says another important tool for holiday shippers is the U.S. Postal Service special Prepaid Package Dropoff Tent at the Main Post Office near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
“This tent enables customers who’ve paid for and printed out their postage at our web site, USPS.com, to drive up and drop off their prepaid packages. It’s another way that we’re making it easier for our customers to manage their holiday shipping,” said Ibara.
The Prepaid Package Drop-Off tent, located near the entrance of the parking lot at the Main Post Office, will operate from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays through Dec. 21 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays Dec. 12 and 19. The tent is closed on Sundays.
“This safe and swift service is especially appropriate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers will be able to drive up and drop off their packages to a masked postal employee. This reduces the potential of their interaction with other customers in our busy retail lobbies,” Ibara added.
