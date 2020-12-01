Large northwest swell could bring surf heights to 40 feet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui could see surf heights to 40 feet as a large northwest swell rolls in.
Warning-level surf is expected through Thursday for most of the smaller islands.
A high surf warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui.
A high surf advisory has also been issued for the west shores of Hawaii island.
Kauai will have the largest waves, with north and west shores holding Wednesday at 35 to 45 feet.
Surf along north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui are expected to rise overnight to 30 to 40 feet with higher sets possible.
West shores of Oahu and Molokai could see surf heights of peaking near 20 to 25 feet Wednesday.
West shores of Hawaii Island, which has a lower threshold for advisory level surf, will have waves higher than 8 feet.
The rising surf will coincide with higher than predicted peak tides during the early-morning hours Wednesday, increasing the chance of flooding for low-lying coastal areas, including property and roadways.
The swell is expected to also bring strong currents into harbors along the affected shorelines, which could potentially cause damage due to jostling boats and floating docks.
Large waves will also make it challenging to navigate harbor channels.
The surf is expected to decline slowly through the latter part of the week. Forecast models are pointing to another significant swell arriving late Sunday into the beginning of next week.
