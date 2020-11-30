23-year-old killed in overnight motorcycle crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island Monday.
It happened just after midnight around 12:20 a.m. near the 66 mile marker on Kawaihae Road.
Police say the driver of a black 2020 Yamaha R6 motorcycle was heading east when he drove off the right shoulder of the road and struck a rock embankment.
He was identified as Reynald Mateo Navarro, 23, of Kamuela.
Navarro was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.
Police added that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
It is not yet known if speed, drugs or alcohol played factors in the deadly accident.
This story may be updated.
