Wifi on Wheels helps kids without access to internet get connected to distance learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On school days, a Partners in Development van drives to a remote spot, parks, and powers up to provide mobile internet access to Kamaile Academy students.
A number of kids from the Hawaiian-focused charter school are on distance learning but don’t have a home internet connection.
“I think that during a pandemic like this, it’s the school’s kuleana, the responsibility of the school, to do what we can to support those kids,” Principal Paul Kepka said.
A dash-mounted router, cables and rooftop antenna enable the van to deliver high-speed internet. About 130 users can access it simultaneously.
The non-profit Hawaii Kids Can created the program called Wifi on Wheels.
“For me, we can’t have a fair and equitable education system until we have digital equity as well,” Executive Director David MIyashiro said.
The movement is gaining momentum.
Hawaii Kids Can recently worked with the Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council and other Big Island groups to launch Wifi on Wheels in North Kona. Fifteen vans now service Hawaii County.
And plans are moving to install three hubs in Maui County.
“As it rolls out in one place other neighborhoods or other communities learn about it and they’re curious about how they can bring it to their folks as well,” Miyashiro said.
Each setup costs about $2,500. Kamaile Academy received funding help from Kamehameha Schools. Partners in Development supplies the vehicles and manpower.
“We were about how can be pool our resources to get internet to our kids,” Kepka said.
Miyashiro said each mobile system is tailored to the area it serves.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach at all. It’s really customizable to each region’s specific need,” he said.
Kamaile Academy now has access to Wifi on Wheels units in two vans and a school bus.
Kepka said the connections are safe, protecting students from internet predators and preventing kids from accessing inappropriate material.
