Where do Oahu’s unused surge tests go?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s no concert at the iconic Waikiki Shell, but on the last day of Oahu’s surge testing, the line was a chorus of people wanting to know if they have COVID-19.
“This had been our busiest site since day one,” said John Cummings III, spokesperson for Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.
This is Craig Nishio’s fifth test and so far, he’s been testing negative.
“It’s sad that it’s the last day because we don’t know when we can take the next test,” he said.
“I really want to know if I get infected when was my last test and be able to do contact tracing easier. It’s a peace of mind for me,” he added.
The self-administered shallow nasal test takes only minutes and sneezing afterward is common.
“The intent is always to find out the health of our community,” said Cummings.
90,000 tests were available for surge testing program. Mayor Kirk Caldwell says more than 3,000 went unused and go back to its stockpile.
“The U.S. Department of the Health and Human Services has asked us to return the rest of the tests to them to use in other parts of our country that are seeing unbelievable surges in COVID-19,” said Caldwell.
Results take 3 business days and these people are eager for answers.
The surge tests cannot be used for travel since it’s not listed as one of the state’s trusted testing partners.
