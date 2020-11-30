Pediatric diabetes cases on the rise in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month and health experts say prevalence of pediatric cases is on the rise.
Nurse practitioner Eludrizza Tabisola-Nuesca at Pediatric Endocrinology at Kapiolani Medical Center said they’re seeing more Type 1 Diabetics admitted to the facility.
Three-year-old Jenesis Maikowski was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes last year.
“For our family and for her being so young it was definitely hard for us to deal with Jenesis,” said her aunt, Jackie Faletoi.
“Because she’s the first in our family at a young age,” said Jenesis’ other aunt, Jearrette Faletoi.
When Jackie noticed the toddler was drinking lots of fluids, she suggested she get a checkup.
“I thought she had an infection because she kept going to the bathroom and on July 3rd when they took her to the hospital that’s when they found out,” said Jackie.
Tabisola-Nuesca has been helping the family and said the youngest patient she had was about 14 months old and says some of the symptoms include, drinking and eating more, frequent bathroom use, irritability, and unexplained weight loss.
“It’s not the food that they’re in-taking, they have a gene that makes them susceptible to having Type 1,” said Tabisola-Nuesca.
The nurse practitioner adds that those with Type 1 Diabetes will need insulin injections for life, but with a single pod filled with insulin on Jenesis’ arm, she doesn’t have to worry about multiple daily shots.
The Omnipod is an insulin delivery system that is operated with a handheld device.
“Instead of getting everything all at once you’re getting small micro doses throughout the day to do their basil rate,” said Kelly Marshall, Omnipod clinical specialist. “And then when they eat, then they get a larger amount to cover the food that they eat.”
The Omnipod and dexcom has helped not only Jenesis, but her family too.
“We didn’t really know what to expect but it was hard for all of us because we were all learning with her,” said Jackie. And while Type 1 diabetes will be with Jenesis forever, it won’t stop her from living her life.
“My patches don’t stop my dreams,” said Jenesis.
