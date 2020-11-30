Monday is the last day to get a free COVID-19 surge test on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday is the final day residents can get a free COVID-19 surge test on Oahu.
At one point, the city had nearly 30,000 leftover tests from the federally-funded surge testing program in August.
Officials hoped to administer 500 tests a day. At last check in mid-November, the city had 16,000 swab tests left.
Early on demand was high. City and state leaders shut down the H-3 freeway for a mass drive-thru testing effort.
But the program did run into hurdles along the way, including a labeling mishap in August that led to over 1,000 people being told to re-test.
The tests also can’t be used for the travel testing program, which would allow travelers to skip quarantine after inter-county flights.
To register for a test, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.