After lengthy delay, Kealohas to be sentenced in one of Hawaii’s biggest public corruption cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the biggest public corruption investigations in Hawaii history is finally coming to an end.
Ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his estranged wife Katherine, a former high-ranking former deputy city prosecutor, will face a federal judge Monday to be sentenced.
It’s been more than year since the Kealohas were convicted of conspiracy and other counts in a plot to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle with a federal crime to prevent him from going public about her fraud.
Two officers were also found guilty in the public corruption trial.
Last week, Katherine Kealoha sent a handwritten letter to the judge asking for “mercy” for her husband and officers Derek Hahn and Bobby Nguyen, who are to be sentenced Tuesday.
“I sincerely apologize for my conduct and actions and my poor judgments cannot be justified or minimized. I accept full responsibility for the widespread destruction,” she wrote.
She later added, “I am the only one who deserves to go to prison.”
Katherine Kealoha has been behind bars since June 2019, when she was found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction. She also subsequently pleaded guilty to financial crimes.
The case has been riddled with delays, mostly the result of Kealoha’s bizarre and questionable claims. COVID-19 and the election caused the sentencing date to be pushed back even further.
