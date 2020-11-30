Kauai resorts under bubble program hopeful travel restrictions won’t hurt business

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Kauai, the Mayor’s decision to opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program has put businesses that rely on tourism in an uncertain situation once again.
They’re once again bracing for a hit to business starting Wednesday, when all visitors flying into Kauai will need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless if they have a negative COVID test or not.
But some hotels that are part of the island’s resort bubble program say they’re optimistic the change won’t affect them too much.
Managing Director of Timbers Kauai in Lihue said the decision wasn’t a surprise after Kauai has seen a jump in travel-related COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve already had, as of yesterday, we’ve had quite a few calls people wanting to cancel. So what we’re doing is we’re getting on the phone with them and talking to them about what their experience can be here,” Gary Moore of Timbers Kauai said.
Moore says 16 of the 20 reservations over the next month are still planning to visit despite the change in rules.
The resort bubble program on Kauai allows guests to leave their room and roam the hotel’s property, but they aren’t allowed to leave completely, except for emergency medical reasons.
Read a previous report: Governor approves ‘resort bubbles’ for quarantining visitors on Kauai
