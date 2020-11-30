Kapiolani nurses plan picket over expiring contract situation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 700 nurses from Kapiolani Medical Center are planning to picket on Wednesday over the status of their contracts, which were set to expire on Monday.
A spokesperson for the nurses, who are members of the Hawaii Nurses Association union, say concerns about working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic have not been addressed after eight weeks of negotiations with hospital management.
The nurses allege that some of the hospitals protocols are putting workers at risk.
Nurses who are not on duty Wednesday morning are expected to offer speeches at the rally.
This story will be updated.
