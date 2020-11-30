Hula fans politely asked not to send in ticket requests for 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just days after the Merrie Monarch Festival announced that the 2021 competition would be held without fans in attendance, organizers are asking hula fans for a simple favor: save your ticket requests until 2022.
Long-time fans of the festival know that December 1 is usually the first day ticket request forms for the following year’s competition begin to be accepted.
But since fans will not be allowed to attend the festival in 2021, organizers are hoping to cut down on the amount of time needed to return forms and payments so that they can concentrate exclusively on planning the upcoming festival.
“The Merrie Monarch organizing committee is diligently working to develop a 2021 event that will allow for a celebration of hula that aligns with recommended COVID-19 protocols and guidelines,” the festival said in a statement over the weekend.
2020′s Merrie Monarch Festival would have been the 57th annual event, but was canceled in March due to the pandemic.
A date for a 2021 event has not been set.
More information about the event is available at www.merriemonarch.com.
