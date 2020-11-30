Hawaii reports 85 new COVID-19 cases; no new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total for infections in the islands since the pandemic began to 17,925.
There were no fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 244.
Of the new cases, 66 were on Oahu, four were on the Big Island, 10 were on Maui and one was on Kauai. The rest were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,243 cases in the last 14 days.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 15,330 total cases
- 1,000 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,137 required hospitalization
- 190 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,599 total cases
- 119 cases in the last 14 days
- 78 required hospitalization
- 34 deaths
Maui
- 542 total cases
- 92 cases in the last 14 days
- 61 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 113 total cases
- 31 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 217 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
