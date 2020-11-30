Governor names long-time paroling authority staffer as Public Safety director

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has appointed the state’s former Deputy Director for Corrections as the new Director of Public Safety, replacing Nolan Espinda, who retired earlier this year.
Max Otani, whose appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate, is scheduled to start in the position on Tuesday.
“With Max taking the helm at Public Safety, I am confident that we can continue moving forward with initiatives set in motion by PSD’s previous director, Nolan Espinda and acting director Fred Hyun,” said Gov. Ige.
Otani currently serves on the board for the Hawaii Paroling Authority and has worked in various positions of the state’s criminal justice system for more than 30 years.
He retired from his position as the administrator of the state’s Intake Service Center Division in 2016.
“I would like to thank Governor Ige for the opportunity to return to work with the Department of Public Safety. I look forward to working with staff, other agencies and community partners to address the needs of the department,” said Otani.
The state says Hyun, the acting director of the Public Safety department since Espinda’s departure, will return to his position as chair Hawaii Paroling Authority.
