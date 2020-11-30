Gov. Ige looks to trim $600 million from state’s budget

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is looking for major cuts to next year’s state budget, as the state copes with shortfalls during the pandemic.
Honolulu Civil Beat reports that Gov. Ige has set a goal to cut $600 million from the budget.
House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke says the state can also save $130 million by freezing positions of retired workers.
The administration has told state departments to make plans for 10, 15, and 20% budget cuts.
It is not known yet which of the departments will take the largest cuts, but Luke has said she will protect the University of Hawaii and public schools from most of those cuts.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.