Forecast: Light winds to persist through Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep light and variable winds with local scale land and sea breezes in the forecast through much of the work week. An upper level disturbance passing through the eastern half of the state will keep enhanced showers during the early morning hours today. Cooler and drier trends will spread from west to east starting today. Isolated to scattered showers are possible each afternoon over island interior sections, with clearing at night through Thursday. Moderate to breezy trade winds return by Friday.
Surf along north facing shores will build later today due to a mix of lingering north-northeast swell and a new north-northwest swell arriving. This new swell should peak by tonight, then gradually ease into Tuesday.The largest swell of the season is expected to build down the island chain through the day Tuesday. Impacts will include significant beach erosion with water potentially sweeping across areas of the beaches that typically remain dry Tuesday night through the day Wednesday.
